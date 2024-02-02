Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 20,599 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after buying an additional 315,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,562,000 after buying an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,807,000 after buying an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,895,000 after buying an additional 574,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.00%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

