Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 20,970 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

NYSE BUD opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

