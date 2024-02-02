Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 110.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,063,000 after buying an additional 123,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,086,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

