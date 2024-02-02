Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 11,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

