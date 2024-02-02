Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,395 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,564,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $480,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in State Street by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,444,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,265,000 after purchasing an additional 385,360 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

