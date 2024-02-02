Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1,414.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $107,097,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,416,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,255,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

