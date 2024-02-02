Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.03 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

