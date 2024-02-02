Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.33 Million in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $109,355,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

PNW opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.13.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.