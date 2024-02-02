Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,283,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

