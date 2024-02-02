Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE DVA opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

