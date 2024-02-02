Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life Announces Dividend

NYSE:GL opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

