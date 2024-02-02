Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 364,894 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,894 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $16.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

