QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0006

QUASA (QUA) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $66,487.83 and approximately $55.97 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016497 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.45 or 1.00512737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00186092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0004168 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $50.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

