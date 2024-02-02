Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Quest PharmaTech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

