Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

