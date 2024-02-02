Raymond James Comments on Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PIF opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$12.35 and a twelve month high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

Insider Transactions at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

