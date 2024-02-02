Raymond James Increases ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $28.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNOB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

