Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $110.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $1,526,662. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,814,000 after purchasing an additional 234,689 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

