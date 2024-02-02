Raymond James Raises HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target to $33.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,185,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

