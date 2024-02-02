Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.02. 887,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,710 shares of company stock worth $3,155,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.