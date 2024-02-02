ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $302.13

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $302.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00157511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002302 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.