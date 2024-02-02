Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Repligen stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

