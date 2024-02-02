Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

