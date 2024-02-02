Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.26 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Request has a total market cap of $85.26 million and $1.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016512 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,151.31 or 0.99987223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00184998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08371494 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,232,852.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

