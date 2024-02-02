Reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) & Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 2.86 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -1.96 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%.

Volatility & Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

