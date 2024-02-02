Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Raymond James

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $106.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.83. 218,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,751. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.11. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Revvity in the third quarter worth about $25,301,000. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

