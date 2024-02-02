RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $1.86

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.71. RLX Technology shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,290,091 shares trading hands.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,974,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $13,368,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,884 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

