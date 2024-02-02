Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.76. 2,416,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,651. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $211.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,077 shares of company stock valued at $104,224,222 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.