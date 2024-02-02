Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.39. 454,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $636.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

