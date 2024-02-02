Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.680 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.68 EPS.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.5 %

RHI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

