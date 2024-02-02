Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

