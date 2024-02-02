Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-13.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Rockwell Automation also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.00-13.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.42.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.26. 575,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock worth $2,725,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

