Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.850-18.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 18.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $17.85-18.15 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.36. The company had a trading volume of 148,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,787. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $539.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $93,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.