Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

SM stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

