Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

