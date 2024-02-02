Roth Capital Comments on Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The business had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €6.40 ($6.96) on Wednesday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 1-year high of €7.10 ($7.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

