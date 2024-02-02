Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 2,488 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,004.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,093.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Vanguard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 58.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

