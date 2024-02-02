Royal Bank of Canada Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $204.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock worth $1,262,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

