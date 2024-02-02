Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FHI. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.05 on Monday. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.