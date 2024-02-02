Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $35.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RYN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $31.98. 599,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,755. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Rayonier by 37.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.