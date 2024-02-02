Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $78.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

