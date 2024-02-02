Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Coursera (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Coursera

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,813.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.