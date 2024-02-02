Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 155,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,974. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $916.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

