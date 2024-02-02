Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FFBC

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.3 %

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

FFBC opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.