RTC Group (LON:RTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.75

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 29920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

RTC Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

