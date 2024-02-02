Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 496.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,115,000 after buying an additional 215,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

