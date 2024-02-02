Saitama Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $49.26 million and approximately $133,220.92 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016497 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.45 or 1.00512737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00186092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00105091 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $145,385.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.