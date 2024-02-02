Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Reduced by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $367,309,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $283.12. 561,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,576. The stock has a market cap of $274.06 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

