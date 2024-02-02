Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.56. 1,075,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

