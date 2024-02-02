Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,216. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 273.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

